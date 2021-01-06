London’s Metropolitan Police have made it clear that they will be on the lookout for people breaking the rules during the current nationwide lockdown. In a statement today, the Met said that its officers had been ‘issued refreshed instructions to issue fines more quickly to anyone committing obvious, wilful and serious breaches’. A page on the Met’s website restates current advice and outlines the force’s powers to deal with any transgressions (you can also dob in people or groups breaking restrictions if you are so minded).

The areas the force are targeting are failures to wear a mask in places where you are required to do so, illegal gatherings and unnecessary travel. ‘Where officers identify people without a lawful reason to be away from home they can expect officers to move more quickly to enforcement,’ the statement said. Police officers will also be ‘more inquisitive’ when it comes to establishing Londoners’ justification for travelling and exemption from mask-wearing.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: ‘After ten months of this pandemic the number of people who are genuinely not aware of the restrictions and the reasons they are in place is vanishingly small. We know the overwhelming majority of Londoners will do the right thing by staying at home, wearing masks and not gathering, but a small minority continue to ignore rules put in place to protect the NHS and save lives. Our first duty as police officers is to preserve life. The critical situation our NHS colleagues are facing and the way the new virus variant moves through communities means we can no longer spend our time explaining or encouraging people to follow rules where they are wilfully and dangerously breaching.’

Conspiracy theorists will no doubt interpret this less laissez-faire approach as fresh evidence of the pernicious agenda of the Great Reset, but anyway, fellow bugmen of London: take note.

The new rules of Lockdown 3 for the capital.

London nightclubs could be repurposed as vaccination centres.