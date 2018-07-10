Watch: Sadiq Khan on Donald Trump’s visit to London

Back in May, we sat down with the Mayor of London to ask about some of the biggest issues facing the city (as well as his penchant for karaoke). Our questions were all put forward by Londoners, and some of the answers were pretty revealing. We’ll be publishing a handful each week.

This week, Time Out Tastemaker Julie Ramsden wanted to know: if Sadiq had a day to show Donald Trump the best of our city, where would he take the US President? Here’s what the Mayor had to say…

