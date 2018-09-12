Watch: Sadiq Khan on how London compares to New York

Not long ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city (and whether he dips his pizza in mayonnaise). Our questions were all put forward by Time Out readers, and we’ll be posting Sadiq Khan’s answers one by one.

This week’s questions are from two Time Out Tastemakers:

‘What is your favourite city in the world (after London, obviously) and what lessons can we learn from it to make our capital even more wonderful?’ Alexandra Laverick, Time Out Tastemaker

‘If London wasn’t an option and you could be mayor of any other city in the world, where would you choose and why?’ Michael Ratcliffe, Time Out Tastemaker

Over to you, Sadiq...



