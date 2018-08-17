  • News
Watch: Sadiq Khan on London’s baking hot Routemasters

By James Manning Posted: Friday August 17 2018, 10:32am

Not long ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city (and his thoughts on pineapple pizza). Our questions were all put forward by Time Out readers, and we’ll be posting Sadiq Khan’s answers one by one.

This week’s question is from Jack Randall on Facebook:

‘Will you please get the new Routemaster buses fitted with some bloody AC? They run all day getting hotter and hotter, there’s no mechanism for cooling them down short of turning them off for five hours, and those tiny windows are utterly useless.’

Over to you, Sadiq...

By James Manning 437 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

