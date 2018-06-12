Watch: Sadiq Khan on tackling violent crime in London

A couple of weeks ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to ask about some of the biggest issues facing the city – and also who would win in a boxing match between him and Boris Johnson. Our questions were all put forward by Londoners, and some of the answers were pretty revealing. We’ll be publishing one each week.

This week’s questions are from @EoinKelly123 via Twitter and Nicky Veitch via Facebook, on a topic that’s been on every Londoner’s mind recently: the increase in violent crime in the city, which has led to 74 murder investigations by the Met this year. Here’s what Sadiq has to say about how he’s tackling the problem.

Got a question for the Mayor? Leave a comment at timeout.com/asksadiq.