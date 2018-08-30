  • News
Watch: Sadiq Khan on the ‘Baby Khan’ blimp

By James Manning Posted: Thursday August 30 2018, 4:33pm

Khan balloon: Yanny Bruere

Not long ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city. Our questions were all put forward by Time Out readers in advance, and by sheer coincidence, one of them has suddenly hit the news.

Following Sadiq Khan’s support for the ‘Baby Trump’ blimp that flew during the US President’s visit in July, a group of counter-protestors crowdfunded an unflattering balloon of the Mayor in retaliation. Now we’ve found out it’ll fly over Parliament Square for two hours on Saturday. Why did the Mayor allow it – and how does he feel about his haters? Over to you, Sadiq…


