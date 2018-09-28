  • News
Watch: Sadiq Khan on whether recreational drugs should be legalised in London

By James Manning Posted: Friday September 28 2018, 2:43pm


Not too long ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city (and how he deals with internet trolls). Our questions were all put forward by Time Out readers, and we’ll be posting Sadiq Khan’s answers one by one.

This week’s question is from Saad Habib via Facebook: ‘There’s growing evidence that reforming cannabis policy would be beneficial to London’s economy. Do you agree?’ Watch Sadiq’s reply above.

Got a question for the Mayor? Post it at www.timeout.com/asksadiq.

