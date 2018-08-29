  • News
  • City Life

Watch: Sadiq Khan on why he scrapped the Garden Bridge

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday August 29 2018, 3:33pm

Watch: Sadiq Khan on why he scrapped the Garden Bridge

Not long ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city (and being a BAME role model). Our questions were all put forward by Time Out readers, and we’ll be posting Sadiq Khan’s answers one by one.

This week’s questions are about the will-they-won’t-they Garden Bridge, plans for which were finally scrapped in August 2017. One reader isn’t happy, though:

‘Why did you can the Garden Bridge? Thomas Heatherwick is London’s Gaudí and we should commission his genius!’ Sonia Chester, Time Out Tastemaker

Over to you, Sadiq…


Got a question for the Mayor? Leave a comment at timeout.com/asksadiq.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 440 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest