Watch two NT Live Shakespeare screenings for free this month

The National Theatre's NT Live cinema screenings of its plays have revolutionised how the Brits watch theatre – but until now you‘ve always had to pay for them.

But in a first, two of the series’ Shakespearean greatest hits will be screened for free this month at Arena Square in Wembley Park, park of the district’s Summer Play season.

First up, the National’s own production of timeless comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ starring Tamsin Greig will screen tomorrow night.

Secondly, the NT Live recording of the Bridge Theatre’s ‘Julius Caesar’ starring Ben Whishaw will screen next Friday, in order to get you in the mood for England definitely winning the World Cup.

It's completely free, though you’re advised to get down in good time in case it hits capacity.

‘Twelfth Night’ screens Fri Jul 6 at 7.30pm

‘Julius Caesar’ screens Jul 13 at 7.30pm