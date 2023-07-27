London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
KFC omakase, Waterloo
Photograph: KFC

Waterloo is getting a posh Japanese-themed KFC

The fried chicken shop will become a fine-dining omakase joint for one day only

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

A London branch of KFC is set to have a very specific one-day rebrand. On August 4, the Waterloo location of the high street fried chicken shop will become a fancy pants omakase restaurant, with TikTok chef Akito Greenland at the helm.

The omakase experience (a Japanese dining style in which dishes are selected by the chef) is happening to celebrate the launch of the chainTeriyaki Burger – which is available until September 4 – and the menu will feature six courses of Japanese-inspired dishes. Tickets cost £11 and 100 percent of proceeds will go to the KFC Foundation, which supports grassroots youth organisations in the UK.

KFC
KFC

But what will Greenland be serving up, exactly? Well, this isnt quite Nobu. The menu will include KFC Yakitori (KFC’s Popcorn Chicken served on a bamboo skewer, marinated in the brand-new Teriyaki Sauce), as well as KFC Karaage (crispy Japanese Original Recipe Fried Chicken with ponzu) and Mini Chicken Fillet Nigiri (Mini Chicken Fillet on sushi rice with wasabi-infused mayo). The centrepiece of the meal will be, of course, the new Teriyaki Burger, which is available nationwide from this week onwards. 

It’s not just the menu that will be different from your average KFC. The Mepham Street branch will be made-over, with counter dining and high chairs to give it a chef's table style chic-ness. 

Says Greenland: Im a big fan of KFC, so when they approached me to curate their omakase menu, I just couldnt say no! Getting the chance to fuse their most-loved menu items with authentic Japanese cuisine has been a dream come true and I can’t wait for everyone to try them! 

To score a ticket to the posh KFC, reservations open here on July 31.

KFC Waterloo, 3 Mepham St, SE1 8FS 

Listen to ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, Time Out’s brilliant new podcast.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.