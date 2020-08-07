We tried Burger & Lobster’s new picnic hamper

If you’ve been missing the popular surf and turf restaurant chain, we’ve got good news: their London venues reopened on July 4. But if you’re not quite ready for restaurant dining yet, or you’ve just become weirdly accustomed to eating in parks, fear not – you can still get your hands on that luscious lobster.

Burger & Lobster’s latest offering comes in a handy pre-packed hamper, which you can order for delivery or pick up from one of its restaurants, and we were lucky enough to give it a try. The box comes filled with lobster rolls and garden salads, as well as a dessert to share. And you can add on soft drinks, prosecco, wine and even champagne if you’re feeling extra fancy.

We obviously went straight for the brioche rolls, they look delicious and taste even better. Each one was jam-packed with a generous helping lobster and comes with a tasty lemon and garlic butter. The garden salads were nice and fresh, pretty much as you would expect. And the dessert was a slice of chocolatey orangey goodness. Overall, we were very impressed given the journey the food had been on.

So, is it worth the £55 price tag? Well, that all depends on how much expendable cash you’ve got at your disposal. What we do know is that it’s a very tasty way to spend an afternoon, and perfect if you’re looking to treat yourself (and who doesn’t deserve a treat every now and then?).

Want to try it for yourself? You can find the menu here.

