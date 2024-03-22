Weird job alert: could you be London's poet laureate of bridges?

A charity is looking for burgeoning bards to write about London. But here's where it gets a little odd – the poet would only be allowed to write about London's bridges. Do you know your Blake from your Wordsworth? Or perhaps you fancy yourself as the next Kate Tempest? This could be the position for you.

City Bridge Foundation, the charity that owns and maintains five key London bridges including Tower Bridge, is inviting writers to apply for a ‘unique’ new paid position where they would have to write about London's most famous bridges.

The successful laureate will receive a £10,000 salary to write a minimum of eight poems about bridges and attend various events during their year-long tenure. They will also receive travel expenses. City Bridge Foundation said the role would equate to around 16 days' work, which would work out to be around £625 a day. The resident bridge poet doesn't have to be based in London, but would be expected to travel to the Big Smoke for events. And a knowledge of London's famous water crossings is obviously key.

Applications are open to poets of any age and style, who have had work published in a recognised poetry magazine, journal or book.

‘For hundreds of years, our bridges have been central to the story of London during its happiest and its darkest moments, yet tributes to them in verse are surprisingly scarce,’ said City Bridge Foundation chairman Giles Shilson.

‘Our new poet will celebrate the bridges’ long history, their relationship with the city and the river and the vital role they play in the day-to-day life of modern Londoners.

‘The job is, as far as we know, the only one of its kind anywhere and is a way of celebrating our bridges and our funding work, while supporting and promoting poetry as a modern, vibrant, culturally relevant art form.’

You can find out all the information about the role, including how to apply, online here.

