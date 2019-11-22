Wembley Park’s immersive Christmas lights are up – and they’re incredible

Right now, Wembley Park is lit – literally. This year, for the first time, it's home to Winterfest, an after-dark festive wonderland of interactive installations which combine art and sound to magical effect.

Photograph: Chris Winter

Arranged in a trail, the 11 twinkling attractions have been created by artists from all over the world. There's the rippling, 100m-long ‘Sonic Runway’, which has come to London from the Nevada desert's Burning Man festival, and 'Illumaphonium: Halo', 12 digitally linked columns which use sensors and algorithms to turn Market Square into an orchestra you control.

Photograph: Mickey Lee

How about a Christmas tree? London's tallest-ever LED one is here, sparkling with more than 100,000 tiny lights – and you can walk through it. And what's not to love about ‘StarBox’, a giant sequinned present box that makes the perfect Insta backdrop?

Photograph: Chris Winter

Winterfest will be open until January 3, and entry is free.

