We’re getting an extra bank holiday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Summer 2022 is going to be lit, with a four-day-party planned for Queen Elizabeth’s seventieth year on top

Although many of us probably feel like we’ve had enough days off in 2020 to last a lifetime, come 2022 we’ll surely be over it, with recent events but a distant, hazy memory. Our 2022 selves deserve more free time.

Well, great news, future us: in 2022 the Queen will have been the Queen for a walloping 70 years, meaning it’ll be time to celebrate the platinum anniversary of her reign with a massive summer blowout. The late spring bank holiday will be moved to Thursday June 2, and a new bank holiday will be added on Friday June 3 – meaning we can all spend four days straight revelling in Liz Windsor’s big day.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has promised ‘a celebration to remember’, and while it’s too early for any firm plans to have been made, we’d put money on street parties and the Red Arrows being involved.

Some might say it is mildly hubristic to announce a massive party in two years’ time for somebody who is already 94, but presumably we’ll get the time off anyway regardless of any unpatriotic complicating factors. Roll on the 2032 jubilee!

