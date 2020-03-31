We're launching a new Facebook group to keep Londoners connected

For a huge chunk of Time Out's history, our magazine ran personal ads. People could advertise for work, find new friends with similar interests, start clubs and organise spicy hookups (particularly in the '70s – oi oi).

Now, in this strange new era, we’re bringing it back. The Time Out Noticeboard is a space for you to connect with other Londoners who up until a couple of weeks ago lived for exploring the capital.

We're inviting Londoners to use it to connect: it's a space to talk about the things you miss, the things you're cooking, the things you're streaming and the things you're doing with friends to stay connected. Are you running a Zoom pub quiz? Doing Google Hangout karaoke?

We're also inviting Londoners to use it as a useful space: if you post cultural or food/drink based job ads in it or information about community groups you're setting up, we'll share them with our audience.

Hope it's useful!

Join Time Out Noticeboard here.

Find out how to support your local restaurant.