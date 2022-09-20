Westminster Abbey will be open for free on Wednesday and Thursday

If you want to visit the site of the Queen's funeral service, there will be no entrance fee on September 20 and 21

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey – the first monarch’s funeral to take place there since 1760. The monumental service was attended by 2,000 guests, including presidents, emperors and royals from around the world. Now, the general public will now be allowed visit the site of the event for free for two days, to pay their respects to the late Queen and experience a part of the history.

Usually a trip to the gothic cathedral will set you back £25, but for a short period visitors will be allowed in free of charge. The abbey is closed today (Tuesday September 20), but from tomorrow it is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

It tweeted: ‘Westminster Abbey is closed today but will be open on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September, 9.30am-3.30pm, for those who would like to visit following the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

‘This is an opportunity for visitors to pay their respects.

‘You will not be able to fully tour the Abbey and some areas will be closed. There will be no charge and you won’t need to book, but please be aware that there could be long queues.’

The grand structure dates back to AD 960, and has been added to over the years, with the two towers on the east front by the famous London architect Nicholas Hawksmoor in the eighteenth century. It has been the site for royal weddings, funerals and coronations of kings and queens in the UK since 1066. It’s also the burial site of more than 3,500 people, including Charles Dickens, Sir Isaac Newton, as well as Elizabeth I and Henry V.

