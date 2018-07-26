We've reached peak summer! A club in Tottenham now has its own swimming pool

London's getting hotter than a pizza oven, but you don't want to squander your summer. What do you do? Head to Costa del Tottenham, the outdoor space at N17 warehouse venue The Cause that's just been pimped with 15-foot palm trees, potted plants aplenty and an actual swimming pool.

Following an official launch party this Friday, July 27, Costa del Tottenham will play host to live bands, DJs, pool parties and even – possibly – screenings of 'Only Fools and Horses' to complete the Costa holiday vibe.

If it all sounds kinda crazy, well, that's kinda the point. And at least they have the freedom to do stuff like this still. Tottenham's clubs have been swiftly becoming the new frontier in London's nightlife, but they're also now poised to attract swathes of Hackney natives who don't want to end their night at 10.59pm most nights (following Hackney Council's recent ruling against late-openings). With a 5am licence on Fridays and Saturdays, The Cause and events like Costa del Tottenham is a new, neon-coloured feather in N17's already very impressive cap. Happy soaking.



