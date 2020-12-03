What are the chances of snow in London on Friday?

While forecasts have been predicting snow for parts of the UK throughout the week, we’ve been keeping an eye on the outlook for London – and it wasn’t looking quite so certain. But now, many weather channels are saying there is a good chance of snow in the capital tomorrow, Friday December 4. However, don’t dust off the sled just yet.

At the time of writing, BBC Weather is predicting sleet along with ‘a risk of local wet snow’, which doesn’t sound all that fairytale like, to us. Maybe a bit more like the kind of snow you’d expect from the year that keeps on giving.

Your likelihood of seeing this slush is also fairly limited. Currently, The Weather Channel says there is a chance of snow and ‘snow showers’ between 4am and 9am on Friday morning.

The Met Office is predicting more of a dusting on hills than anything, with its forecast pointing more towards sleet than snow in the capital first thing tomorrow. It does say that temperatures could drop overnight to as low as zero degrees celsius. So at least the feeling in your toes will be the kind you’d get from walking in a winter wonderland when stepping out in the city tomorrow morning.

