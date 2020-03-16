What is nature cramming and how do you do it?

That’s what we’re calling the urge to squeeze as much green into our lives as quickly as possible once the rain has finally stopped and we escape self-isolation.

The talk

The Hayward Gallery’s ‘Among the Trees’ exhibition already has us pumped about trunks, but did you know it’s doing talks too? Have a small existential crisis as you learn about the world’s oldest living things with artist Rachel Sussman. Hayward Gallery. Waterloo tube. Mar 24. £7.50.

The big one

Chelsea Fringe (the flower show’s less Tory sibling) is always full of edgy ways to connect with plants. The schedule will be revealed soon but expect unusual workshops and smart guided walks. Multiple venues. May 16-24.

The craft sesh

Make a (recycled glass) terrarium full of ferns and foliage while getting shitfaced on a surprisingly strong gin cocktail at this 90-minute workshop, held conveniently close to Mother’s Day. Harvey Nichols. Knightsbridge tube. Sat Mar 21. £65.

The show-and-tell

Scientists who work through the night in order to collect moths are unsung heroes of the natural research world. Find out more about their escapades at the Natural History Museum’s ‘A Night in the Jungle’ event. It’s even being held in the so-called Attenborough Suite. Natural History Museum. South Kensington tube. Fri May 15. Free.

