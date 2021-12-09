What Londoners from some of our venues learned about the city in 2021

This year has been... a lot. But we’ve learned a lot, too. We ask experts from different industries across the city about the most important things they’ll take from 2021.

Shamil Thakrar, co-founder, Dishoom

‘How willing everyone is to help each other. Everyone says how competitive the restaurant industry is, but throughout the pandemic, every time I reached out for help from a competitor, everyone really went above and beyond. I’m surprised at how open people have been, which has made it much easier. I think that shared experience of navigating the same storm has definitely created a tighter community in the industry.’

Amelie Snyers, MD, Village Underground

‘We looked at our acts and thought that, diversity-wise, it just wasn’t good enough. During the pandemic, we’ve diversified our programming and made changes so that our line-ups are more representative of London, and of Hackney specifically. It feels like a responsibility as a venue – you want everyone to find something for themselves. We’ve been proactive in seeking out new artists and we’ve realised what’s possible.’

Shereen Jasmin Phillips, director, Taking Part at the Young Vic

‘Working with the community is essential. This year wasn’t just about people coming to the theatre, it was about going out to people and bringing world-class theatre to them. We went to spaces like Thames Reach to deliver work to homeless people, we went to schools and care homes. We brought music and art to places where there’s a lack of accessibility. When you do that, audiences come out in abundance.’

Deano Moncrieffe, co-founder, Hacha Bar

‘The drinks industry wants to get better. Since things reopened, there’s been a sense of unity. My platform Equal Measures raises awareness around the importance of diversity in hospitality. This year, we launched a mentorship programme. When we reached out to people to be mentors, the response was overwhelming. It’s great seeing people understand that our industry should reflect the society it serves.’

