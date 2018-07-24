What to expect from Bourne & Hollingsworth’s summer pop-up Beautiful Allotment

An allotment, eh? What’s so ‘beautiful’ about it then?

A new watering hole is popping up in the Geffrye Museum’s Victorian gardens, set up by Bourne & Hollingsworth (the crowd who run that fancy brunch spot in Clerkenwell). The addition of vegetable patches and wheelbarrow cocktail bars that roll up to wherever you’re sitting make the whole thing even more attractive.

Will I have to get my hands dirty?

Hell no. All the groundwork’s been done already. The only fork you’ll be needing is the food-shovelling kind as you work through platters of barbecue while stretched out on a day bed.

The waiting time for an allotment is, like, ten years. Will I have to get in line for this too?

Not if you’re savvy with your seeds and plant the idea among friends now. Reserve a spot ahead of time for one of the long flower tables, one of three potting sheds or the treehouse built around one of the garden’s oak trees.

And how do I get there?

You could hop on the Overground like the rest of us schmucks, or just honk your way to Hoxton with the help of a tractor! That’s right, a vintage trailer hitched to a farmyard vehicle will pick you up from within a one-mile radius of the venue for a fee. It won’t be speedy but there’s an on-board bartender, and we know for a fact you don’t get one of those with an Oyster card.

Beautiful Allotment, Geffrye Museum gardens. Hoxton Overground. Wed July 25-Aug 26. Free entry, book in advance.

