BT Tower in London
Photograph: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

What we can expect from the new BT Tower hotel?

The iconic tower is being sold to a luxury hotel group

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
The BT Tower might look like a giant sonic screwdriver, but it’s an iconic and beloved part of London’s skyline. In fact, the tower, which was built in 1964, is so loved that it even inspired the Coldplay lyrics: ‘lights will guide you home’. And soon you’ll be able to stay the night inside the legendary structure, as it’s being turned into a hotel.

BT Group announced today (February 21) that it will sell the BT Tower for £275 million to MCR Hotels, which will turn the Grade II-listed building into a swanky hotel.

MCR will work with London-based architecture firm Heatherwick Studio, which was founded by all-star architect Thomas Heatherwick. Heatherwick, the designer behind Coal Drops Yard, the massive new Google offices and the never realised Garden Bridge, is known for his sleek, futuristic designs that utilise lots of greenery and plants. So the refurbished tower is probably going to look pretty cool. 

Back in the day the tower had a gloriously retro revolving restaurant on its highest floor called ‘Top of the Tower’. It had to close in 1971 for security reasons, but we’re hoping it could make an epic comeback.  

MCR said it will still be a while before the design for the hotel will be finished, as BT Group will take a number of years to vacate the premises. The hotel group will also need to engage with local communities before proposals are revealed.

Brent Mathews, property director of BT Group, said: ‘The BT Tower sits at the heart of London and we’ve been immensely proud to be the owners of this important landmark since 1984. It’s played a vital role in carrying the nation’s calls, messages and TV signals, but increasingly we’re delivering content and communication via other means. This deal with MCR will enable BT Tower to take on a new purpose, preserving this iconic building for decades to come.’

Tyler Morse, chief executive and owner of MCR Hotels, said: ‘We are proud to preserve this beloved building and will work to develop proposals to tell its story as an iconic hotel, opening its doors for generations to enjoy.’

That’s all the information we have so far but we’ll keep you updated when we know more. Fingers crossed they bring back the revolving restaurant. 

