What would a Tier 2 lockdown look like for London?

The government has today (Monday October 12) outlined the latest measures being put into place in England to help restrict the advance of a second wave of coronavirus. A new ‘three-tier system’ will introduce local lockdowns of differing severity to regions of the country and will depend on localised rates of infection. The three tiers are as follows:

Tier 1: Medium alert level, which will cover much of the country. Restrictions will entail all current measures (i.e. the Rule of Six, 10pm curfew).

Tier 2: High alert level, which has already come into play in some areas of the north of England. Restrictions will prevent interactions between households in indoor venues.

Tier 3: Very high alert level. Where transmission rates are rising most rapidly, the government will prohibit socialising indoors and outdoors, and will close leisure and hospitality venues. Additional measures may be agreed with local leaders.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The House of Commons in his announcement that new measures per region would be debated and agreed upon tomorrow (Tuesday October 13), ahead of coming into force on Wednesday October 14.

While the government is yet to reveal a list of areas with their corresponding new tier, London’s current rate of infection suggests that the capital would be heading for a Level 2 lockdown soon, if not placed under one immediately. Today, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan took to social media to confirm a likely tightening of restrictions for the capital. ‘London is at a serious tipping point in the spread of this virus – and we need to start preparing for additional restrictions,’ he said.

Here’s what a Tier 2 lockdown would look like for London:

You can still go to the pub. But only with those in your household or support bubble.

You can still dine out. But only with members of your household. And you can also still get a takeaway.

Hospitality venues will still close at 10pm.

You can socialise in groups of up to six, but only in outdoor settings. The government is yet to clarify if that would count at outdoor restaurants and beer gardens, but it’s likely the rule of six and inter-household socialising would not be allowed in public venues under the new measures.

You can’t have people round to your house. But you can invite them to your garden.

You can keep going to the gym.

You can still go to the cinema.

You can still go to hair and beauty salons.

These measures would act as a baseline set in law should London enter Tier 2. But local leaders would work with government to determine further measures. Given the size of London and the varying rates of infection, many have speculated that new measures may include per borough restrictions or limitations on travel around the capital.

It’s yet to be clarified how long each region of England would remain under its new tier of restrictions, but Johnson confirmed that a postcode checker would soon be added to www.gov.uk for people to track their local restrictions as they change.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as London’s status is confirmed.

