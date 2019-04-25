What’s the deal with the London International Cat Extravaganza?

A cat extravaganza, you say?

Yep. The LondonCats International Show and Expo is back for its annual celebration of all things feline, which means hundreds of mogs descending on Tobacco Dock for two days only. Seriously, there are going to be a lot of cats.

Sounds great but… why?

Well, many of them will be taking part in the show: a catty competition to rival the mutts (hiss) of Crufts. There’ll be prizes for Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet. Judges will also talk spectators through the ins and outs of assessing fabulous felines.

I’m not really a competitive soul. What’s in it for me?

If the judgmental side doesn’t take your fancy, there’s going to be an array of quirky vendors on hand to help you splash out on goods and treats for your four-legged friend. There’ll also be opportunities to meet the breeds, as well as the chance to chow down on some good (for humans) grub at a selection of street food trucks. Expect plenty of Instagram-famous cats to be in attendance, plus we hear the real OG cat celebrity is going to be making an appearance.

Garfield is going to be there!?

Not quite, grandpa. We’re talking about Bob, aka A Streetcat Named Bob. He and his owner James Bowen are the star guests, and they’ll be signing books. There will also be a talk by Cisco Systems co-founder and animal welfare advocate Sandy Lerner, on the topic of ‘4,000 Years of Art Imitating Cats’.

Sounds like the purr-fect weekend.

It will be. Unless you’re allergic to cats.

The London International Cat Extravaganza takes place at Tobacco Dock, Sat May 4-Sun May 5. Tickets £25, £15 concs.

