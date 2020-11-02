LondonChange city
Where to find a copy of Time Out magazine in London

Pick up your free copy at one of these locations

By
Samantha Willis
We’ve heard that you’re finding our magazine somewhat elusive. And we can’t have that now, can we?

So below, you’ll find the full list of locations where our street team will be distributing it this week.

All of these are tube or train stations, unless we’ve specified otherwise.

📍 Tuesday November 3

7-10am
Wimbledon
Brixton
Clapham Junction
Walthamstow Central
Finsbury Park
Highbury & Islington
King’s Cross
Camden Town
Kentish Town
Warren Street
Euston Square
Barons Court
Waterloo

3.30-6.30pm
Oxford Circus
Bond Street
Tottenham Court Road
Marble Arch
Piccadilly Circus
Victoria (Cardinal Place)
Charing Cross and Embankment
Leicester Square
Notting Hill Gate
Westfield Shepherd’s Bush

📍 Wednesday November 4

7-10am
West Hampstead
Finchley Road (outside Waitrose)
St John Wood
Queens Park

11am-3pm
Ealing Broadway (Broadway Shopping Centre)
Hammersmith Broadway (11.30am-3.30pm)
Fulham  Broadway (11.30am-3pm)
Wimbledon (Tesco Metro)
Brixton (Boots, Sainsbury’s and Iceland)
Peckham High Street
Old Street
Liverpool Street
Shoreditch High Street
Hampstead High Street
Muswell Hill
Crouch End
Hackney Central (11.30am-noon)
Dalston Junction (11.45am-2.45pm)
Dalston Kingsland (noon-3pm)

3.30-6.30pm
King’s Cross
Camden Town
Tottenham Court Road
Oxford Circus

Only planning to travel as far as the kitchen? No problem, you can read the magazine online.

Feeling extra, extra lazy? We feel you. Get the London lowdown straight to your inbox.

