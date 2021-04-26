Where to find a copy of Time Out magazine in London

[title]
We’ve heard that you find our magazine somewhat elusive. And we can’t have that now, can we?
This week, due to regulations, we won’t have a team out on the streets. Instead, you’ll be able to safely collect a copy from a stand at one of the following stations or ares:
📍 Tuesday April 27
7-10 am
Wimbledon
Brixton
Clapham Common
Walthamstow Central
Finsbury Park
Highbury & Islington
Camden Town
Kentish Town
Warren Street
Barons Court
12-3 pm
Waterloo
Camden Town
Covent Garden
Leicester Square
Victoria (Cardinal Place)
3.30-6.30 pm
Oxford Circus
Bond Street
Tottenham Court Road
Charing Cross/Embankment
Waterloo
Notting Hill Gate
Westfields Shepherds Bush
📍 Wednesday April 28
7-10 am
West Hampstead Station
Finchely Road ( outside waitrose)
St John Wood Station
Queens Park
11 am-3 pm
Ealing Broadway
Wimbledon
Brixton
Putney High Street
Shoreditch High Street
Hampstead High Street
Muswell Hill
Crouch End
11.30 am-3.30 pm
Hammersmith Broadway
Fulham Broadway
3.30-6.30 pm
Oxford Circus
Piccadilly Circus
Covent Garden
You'll also find it in selected Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s and Asda stores. Plus, a lucky few will get a magazine straight to your door!
Only planning to travel as far as the kitchen? No problem, you can read the magazine online.
Feeling extra, extra lazy? We feel you. Get the London lowdown straight to your inbox.