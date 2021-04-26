Where to find a copy of Time Out magazine in London

Pick up your free copy at one of these locations

We’ve heard that you find our magazine somewhat elusive. And we can’t have that now, can we?

This week, due to regulations, we won’t have a team out on the streets. Instead, you’ll be able to safely collect a copy from a stand at one of the following stations or ares:

📍 Tuesday April 27

7-10 am

Wimbledon

Brixton

Clapham Common

Walthamstow Central

Finsbury Park

Highbury & Islington

Camden Town

Kentish Town

Warren Street

Barons Court

12-3 pm

Waterloo

Camden Town

Covent Garden

Leicester Square

Victoria (Cardinal Place)

3.30-6.30 pm

Oxford Circus

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Charing Cross/Embankment

Waterloo

Notting Hill Gate

Westfields Shepherds Bush

📍 Wednesday April 28

7-10 am

West Hampstead Station

Finchely Road ( outside waitrose)

St John Wood Station

Queens Park

11 am-3 pm

Ealing Broadway

Wimbledon

Brixton

Putney High Street

Shoreditch High Street

Hampstead High Street

Muswell Hill

Crouch End

11.30 am-3.30 pm

Hammersmith Broadway

Fulham Broadway

3.30-6.30 pm

Oxford Circus

Piccadilly Circus

Covent Garden

You'll also find it in selected Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s and Asda stores. Plus, a lucky few will get a magazine straight to your door!

Only planning to travel as far as the kitchen? No problem, you can read the magazine online.

Feeling extra, extra lazy? We feel you. Get the London lowdown straight to your inbox.