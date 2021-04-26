London
Where to find a copy of Time Out magazine in London

Pick up your free copy at one of these locations

By
Samantha Willis
We’ve heard that you find our magazine somewhat elusive. And we can’t have that now, can we?

This week, due to regulations, we won’t have a team out on the streets. Instead, you’ll be able to safely collect a copy from a stand at one of the following stations or ares:

📍 Tuesday April 27

7-10 am 

Wimbledon

Brixton

Clapham Common

Walthamstow Central

Finsbury Park

Highbury & Islington

Camden Town

Kentish Town

Warren Street

Barons Court

12-3 pm

Waterloo 

Camden Town

Covent Garden 

Leicester Square 

Victoria (Cardinal Place)

3.30-6.30 pm

Oxford Circus 

Bond Street 

Tottenham Court Road

Charing Cross/Embankment

Waterloo 

Notting Hill Gate 

Westfields Shepherds Bush

📍 Wednesday April 28

7-10 am

West Hampstead Station 

Finchely Road ( outside waitrose) 

St John Wood Station 

Queens Park

11 am-3 pm

Ealing Broadway

Wimbledon

Brixton

Putney High Street 

Shoreditch High Street 

Hampstead High Street 

Muswell Hill 

Crouch End

11.30 am-3.30 pm

Hammersmith Broadway

Fulham Broadway

3.30-6.30 pm

Oxford Circus 

Piccadilly Circus 

Covent Garden

You'll also find it in selected Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s and Asda stores. Plus, a lucky few will get a magazine straight to your door! 

 

Only planning to travel as far as the kitchen? No problem, you can read the magazine online.

Feeling extra, extra lazy? We feel you. Get the London lowdown straight to your inbox.

