Where to find Oktoberfest celebrations in London

Say ‘proust!’ to September pay day with a table full of weissbier at Oktoberfest

North



If you’re all for beer but not quite feeling the bratwurst, Vegtoberfest is the one. At the UK’s first vegan Oktoberfest, you’ll find all the usual Bavarian trimmings, but there’ll be steins frothing with vegan craft ale and plates loaded with pork-free wurst in Camden Stables Market, which is being transformed into a Bavarian beer hall. If veggie sausies aren’t your thing, there’s always chips. Vegans will always have chips. Fest Camden. Tube: Camden Town. Oct 6. Tickets £11 at timeout.com/oct.

South

Got a dirndl you can dig out? Now is the time. Brixtoberfest is coming to that lovable jumble of shipping containers known as Pop Brixton. Drink from steins full of German biers and try street food straight out of München. Stay for the Bavarian Olympics, Double Knuckle Food Challenge and a live oompah band playing the tuba like they just don’t give a schnitzel. Pop Brixton. Tube: Brixton. Oct 12-13. Free entry.

East

Get shopping for some rainbow lederhosen because Pink Oktoberfest is coming to take over the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for an LGBT+ day of pride and beer. Oompah bands will be replaced with lip-synching drag queens, rave karaoke and table dancing. If you can’t make the date, Erdinger Oktoberfest will be going strong at the same venue for a full month, where you’ll find weissbier flowing in a beer tent big enough to accommodate 3,000 people. Pink Oktoberfest. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Tube: Stratford. Oct 7. From £15. Erdinger Oktoberfest. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Tube: Stratford. Thu Sep 27-Oct 28. From £5.

West

Okay, so it’s not exactly Oktoberfest, but if it’s beer you want, the Heist Bank Beer Festival in Paddington has it by the cask and kegload. Be warned: this is peak pint geek. There’ll be amber nectar from all over the world as well as UK breweries like Fourpure, Wild Card and Siren. They might not have steins, but they do have the 'Growler', a special bottle that holds 3.3 pints poured straight from the tap. Beer tastings, beer games, beer food pairings and even beer yoga are part of the weekend. Just don’t try and pocket one of those branded glasses: security is tight at Heist Bank. 5 North Wharf Rd. Tube Edgware Rd. Oct 12-14. £15.

