Did you know that a British anthropologist discovered evidence that bowling was played in ancient Egypt, as far back as 5200BC? That probably has a lot to do with how simple the game is; if you have a ball and a few pins, you can bowl. To this day, it's remained a fun, inexpensive and inclusive sport for all ages and skill levels. Whether your bowling prowess is akin to the Dude from The Big Lebowski or you're the type to be throwing goose eggs without the help of gutters or a bowling ramp, it's still going to be a good time.