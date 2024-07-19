Where to play pétanque in London this summer

You might think lawn bowling is reserved for those over the age of 60 dressed head to toe in white, but one chic European variation, pétanque, is apparently this year’s sport of the summer. The game, where two teams compete against each other to ‘boule’ a decided target, is having a bit of a moment right now, and it seems like plenty of us are keen to try it out, with a bunch of courts popping up all over the city.

Who knew, right? Well, we did, and that’s why we’ve had a gander and collated this list of the best places in London to give pétanque a go. From Riviera-themed cocktail bars to charming south London pubs kitted out with the equipment, there are plenty of venues offering you a chance to turn your hand to some pétanque – take a look below.

This Southbank boules court isn’t just any old place to play some games. The riverside location has eight courts, which are al fresco in the summer and are given a roof and a festive makeover in the winter. And there’s also a burger joint, a Mexican street food vendor and a well as a bar serving classic cocktails and Ricard Pastis, the liqueur traditionally sipped between throws on the pétanque court.

101 Upper Ground, SE1 9PP; £10 per person.

Prince of Wales, Cleaver Square, Kennington

South London’s Cleaver Square provides an appropriately classy backdrop for a game of pétanque. Head into the pub and hire the equipment, then find a spot on the tree-lined patch out front, preferably with a pint in hand.

Cleaver Square, SE11 4EA; from £10.

London Petanque Club, Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens

Around long before the city’s current obsession with the sport, this friendly club is a great place to head if you really want to hone your pétanqueing skills. Anyone and everyone is welcome, and club members will be happy to show you the rules and technique. And there are plenty of great places to head for a bite to eat nearby.

139 Vauxhall Walk, SE11 5HL; free.

Baranis, Holborn

If you’re looking for French Riviera vibes, Baranis is the place to head to. The Holborn spot serves up on-theme cocktails, and boasts a cracking list of wines from Corsica and the South of France, plus one of London’s largest absinthe and pastis collections. Book in advance to ensure your place, and then order yourself a ‘Pomme Fanny’, which blends calvados, green apple liqueur, homemade spiced syrup and fresh lemon juice.

115 Chancery Lane, WC2A 1PP; booking fee.

KX Petanque, King’s Cross

King’s Cross’s Coal Drops Yard will once again play host to two 15 metre pétanque courts over the summer, after the sport proved popular last year. Whether you’re after a full-on competition or just a few friendly rounds, this central location is a handy place to head, and playing here is free!

Lewis Cubbitt Square, N1C 4DR; June 19 – September 1; free.

Crazy Boules at Between the Bridges

Southbank pop-up Between the Bridges has taken a unique approach to its take on the ‘sport of the summer’, blending the chic French pastime with the classic holiday activity of crazy golf. Crazy Boules takes place throughout the summer at a custom built course including ramps, jumps and twists, so this is the spot if you’re after a proper challenge.

The Queen’s Walk, SE1; off peak £11, peak £14.

Alfi, Spitalfields

Alfi, an Italian bar and restaurant in Spitalfields Market, is the place for an Italian take on this traditionally Provençal sport. Known as Bocce, and played with slightly altered rules (which you’ll find on its website), it can be played in groups of up to eight. Ideal if you want some time to snack on charcuterie in between your turns.

3 Crispin Pl, E1 6DW; £3 per person for 30 mins, £5 per person for one hour.

Hornsey Pétanque Club, Hornsey

Another great option if you want to dip your toe into the pétanque water for free, head to Hornsey pétanque club for up to three free games. Get really into it? You can become a member, but there’s no pressure. Get really, really into it? Maybe you should join the club’s singles league, which plays weekly.

112 Middle Ln, London N8 8LN; three games for free.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.