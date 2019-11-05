Where to watch the fireworks in London on Bonfire Night (TONIGHT! 🎆)

Wimbledon Park Fireworks



See ‘musical fireworks’ at this two-part show in Wimbledon Park. The first display, at 6.45pm, is set to tunes from ‘The Greatest Showman’, the other, at 8.30pm, has a soundtrack with an outer space theme to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the moon landings. Look out for fire and light shows from performers with names like Flame Oz and Halo, who’ll be warming up the crowd.

Wimbledon Park. £8.50.

Waltham Forest Fireworks Spectacular

Waltham Forest continues to bang its London Borough of Culture drum by promising one of the biggest Guy Fawkes displays ever seen in E17. Get to Chestnuts Field to see the Walthamstow sky lit up like a chaotic Christmas tree. Clasp your mitts around a steaming paper cup of mulled wine and watch the fireworks split mid-air to music selected by DJ Mighty Atom.

Chestnuts Field, Free.

Trent Park Fireworks Night

Ever wondered what goes on inside the big buildings that live inside so many of London’s golf courses? Find out tonight at Trent Park Country Club, where you’ll find an explosion of sparkles above the grounds. Go and find yourself a good spot on the grass.

Trent Park Country Club, £10.

