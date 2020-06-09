White Cube is reopening its two London art galleries on June 16

They will be some of the first UK art spaces to open again

International art gallery White Cube has announced that its two London spaces – in Bermondsey and Mason’s Yard in the West End – will reopen for visitors on Tuesday June 16. Like the rest of London’s galleries and museums, the spaces have been closed for lockdown, with exhibitions being suspended for the duration.

White Cube Bermondsey’s show Cerith Wyn Evans: ‘No Realm of Thought… No Field of Vision’ will now run until August 2, while White Cube Mason’s Yard’s Peter Schuyff exhibit will continue until August 8. Although both shows are free, for the first time the gallery is requiring visitors to attend in pre-booked timed slots. Other changes to reflect the continuing situation include reduced opening hours, designated routes through exhibitions, hand-sanitiser distribution points and digitised gallery materials to access via smartphones to avoid handling printed gallery information sheets.

White Cube, which represents some of the world’s biggest art names, including Anselm Kiefer, Damien Hirst, Jeff Wall, Tracey Emin, Eddie Peake, Gilbert & George and Doris Salcedo, had previously responded with an online-only group show, ‘About Time’. The news of these relatively early physical reopenings must offer some kind of comfort to art-starved Londoners.

