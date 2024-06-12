Why have these giant carrot sculptures popped up in Fitzrovia?

This month the London Festival of Architecture has transformed the area around Warren Street

If you’ve popped by Fitzrovia over the past few days, you may have noticed some new additions have sprouted throughout the neighbourhood – namely some towering 16-foot fibreglass carrots. Of course, where there’s carrots on offer you’ll usually find rabbits, and giant bunnies are also hiding amongst the area’s urban meadow. These super sized sculptures are part of the 20th annual London Festival of Architecture, which is being held across the city this month.

The rabbit-themed installation intends to encourage visitors new to Fitzrovia to explore the area’s lesser-known pathways and its bohemian history. Ahead of the bunnies’ arrival, new benches were installed to allow tourists to sit and marvel at their presence.

Spearheaded by architecture practice Able Partners and engineers Elliott Wood, the open-air exhibition has been created with support from the Fitzrovia Partnership, Camden Council and Transport for London. A month of pop-ups hopes to show ways in which London can become a more sustainable and collaborative place for future generations and wildlife.

And giant sculptures aren’t the only way that Fitzrovia is marking the 2024 London Festival of Architecture. Other cool local events include a guided tour of the Grade II*-listed Fitzrovia Chapel (on June 26) and a walking tour themed around ‘Architecture of Fitzrovia’ (on June 27). For children, a ‘Little People Reimagine Fitzrovia’ session will be held in the Fitzrovia Community Centre every Thursday of the month.

While these carrots won’t make you see in the dark, but you can certainly see them in the dark (or the daylight, for that matter). They’ll be around until June 30.

Located on the aptly-named Warren Street, the outdoor exhibition is only a hop, skip and a jump from Warren Street, Tottenham Court Road and Goodge Street tube stations. Tickets are not required, just head along to NW1 3AA as you please.

For more information on Rabbit Warren Street and other events in the London Festival of Architecture check out the official website here.

