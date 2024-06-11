London
The Ledbury
Justin De Souza

This west London restaurant has been named the best in the UK at the National Restaurant Awards 2024

Seven London restaurants made the top 10 at this year’s National Restaurant Awards

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
The National Restaurant Awards have crowned their winner for 2024, and it’s the return of a familiar name.

The Ledbury in Notting Hill has once again topped the list, 12 years after it last had the honour of taking first place. Run by chef Brett Graham, the restaurant also scored an impressive third Michelin star earlier this year. The Ledbury topped industry title Restaurant’s best of list from 2010-2012, after opening to much fanfare in 2005. It was shut for two years following the pandemic. 

Speaking about The Ledbury’s win at the awards, which took place on Monday June 10 at The Magazine in Greenwich, Restaurant editor Stefan Chomka said: 'Brett Graham leads by example in the kitchen and is one of the hardest working chefs cooking at this level in the country. The Ledbury is revered for its produce-led dishes that arrive strikingly plated but also for the refreshing down-to-earth nature of its cooking, with the team always prioritising deliciousness over culinary showboating. It’s an outstanding restaurant, one that fully deserves to be recognised as the best in the UK.'

The highest new entry was Soho’s Mountain, which was at number two. In total there were seven London restaurants in the top 10, with Farringdon’s Bouchon Racine at four, Soho’s Kiln at six, Bethnal Green’s Da Terra at 7, Soho’s The Devonshire at 9, and the Strand’s Ikoyi at 10. 

Adejoké Bakare of Chishuru in Fitzrovia was named Chef of the Year, while Ayo Adeyemi of Akoko was named Chef to Watch. Other London wins included The Devonshire, which scooped Gastropub of the Year, and Bermondsey's Trivet which scored Wine List of the Year, while Core by Clare Smyth was given the Cocktail List of the Year honour.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Michael Roux Jr, who recently opened Chez Roux restaurant at The Langham hotel, following the closure of the historic Le Gavroche in Mayfair. 

The full list of winners at the National Restaurant Awards 2024

  1. The Ledbury
  2. Mountain
  3. Moor Hall
  4. Bouchon Racine
  5. Ynyshir
  6. Kiln
  7. Da Terra 
  8. Opheem
  9. The Devonshire
  10. Ikoyi 
  11. The Glenturret Lalique
  12. Restaurant Pine
  13. The Ritz
  14. Mana
  15. Endo at the Rotunda
  16. Higher Ground
  17. Myse
  18. Kitchen Table
  19. A. Wong 
  20. L'Enclume
  21. Dorian
  22. Paul Ainsworth at No.6
  23. Akoko
  24. Josephine Bouchon
  25. Sabor
  26. Solstice
  27. Kolae
  28. Lyla
  29. The Sportsman
  30. Hjem
  31. Chishuru
  32. Core By Clare Smyth
  33. Trinity
  34. Brooklands by Claude Bosi
  35. BiBi
  36. Sollip
  37. The Angel at Hetton
  38. Woven by Adam Smith
  39. SOLA
  40. Frog by Adam Handling
  41. The Black Swan at Oldstead
  42. Inver
  43. Fallow
  44. Luca
  45. The Little Chartroom
  46. Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
  47. Brat
  48. Cycene 
  49. Kol
  50. Erst
  51. Parkers Arms
  52. Solo
  53. Morchella
  54. The French House
  55. Ugly Butterfly
  56. The Unruly Pig
  57. Heft
  58. The Midland Grand Dining Room
  59. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
  60. Lumiere
  61. Crocadon Farm
  62. The Fordwich Arms
  63. Manteca
  64. Osip
  65. The Cedar Tree
  66. Grace & Savour
  67. Annwn
  68. The Clove Club
  69. Restaurant Sat Bains
  70. Chez Bruce
  71. Singburi
  72. Wilson's
  73. Hide
  74. Northcote
  75. Forest Side
  76. Lyle’s 
  77. St John
  78. Restaurant 22
  79. Lisboeta
  80. The Harwood Arms
  81. The Muddlers Club
  82. Aulis by Simon Rogan 
  83. Interlude
  84. Manifest
  85. Maison François
  86. Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons
  87. Sune
  88. Smoking Goat
  89. Evelyn’s Table
  90. Trivet
  91. Etch
  92. The Grill by Tom Botoon
  93. Gymkhana
  94. The Palmerston
  95. The Quality Chop House
  96. Updown Farmhouse
  97. Planque
  98. The Seahorse
  99. Sette
  100. Camille 

You can read more about the UK’s winning restaurants on Time Out here

