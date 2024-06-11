The National Restaurant Awards have crowned their winner for 2024, and it’s the return of a familiar name.

The Ledbury in Notting Hill has once again topped the list, 12 years after it last had the honour of taking first place. Run by chef Brett Graham, the restaurant also scored an impressive third Michelin star earlier this year. The Ledbury topped industry title Restaurant’s best of list from 2010-2012, after opening to much fanfare in 2005. It was shut for two years following the pandemic.

Speaking about The Ledbury’s win at the awards, which took place on Monday June 10 at The Magazine in Greenwich, Restaurant editor Stefan Chomka said: 'Brett Graham leads by example in the kitchen and is one of the hardest working chefs cooking at this level in the country. The Ledbury is revered for its produce-led dishes that arrive strikingly plated but also for the refreshing down-to-earth nature of its cooking, with the team always prioritising deliciousness over culinary showboating. It’s an outstanding restaurant, one that fully deserves to be recognised as the best in the UK.'

The highest new entry was Soho’s Mountain, which was at number two. In total there were seven London restaurants in the top 10, with Farringdon’s Bouchon Racine at four, Soho’s Kiln at six, Bethnal Green’s Da Terra at 7, Soho’s The Devonshire at 9, and the Strand’s Ikoyi at 10.

Adejoké Bakare of Chishuru in Fitzrovia was named Chef of the Year, while Ayo Adeyemi of Akoko was named Chef to Watch. Other London wins included The Devonshire, which scooped Gastropub of the Year, and Bermondsey's Trivet which scored Wine List of the Year, while Core by Clare Smyth was given the Cocktail List of the Year honour.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Michael Roux Jr, who recently opened Chez Roux restaurant at The Langham hotel, following the closure of the historic Le Gavroche in Mayfair.

The full list of winners at the National Restaurant Awards 2024

The Ledbury Mountain Moor Hall Bouchon Racine Ynyshir Kiln Da Terra Opheem The Devonshire Ikoyi The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant Pine The Ritz Mana Endo at the Rotunda Higher Ground Myse Kitchen Table A. Wong L'Enclume Dorian Paul Ainsworth at No.6 Akoko Josephine Bouchon Sabor Solstice Kolae Lyla The Sportsman Hjem Chishuru Core By Clare Smyth Trinity Brooklands by Claude Bosi BiBi Sollip The Angel at Hetton Woven by Adam Smith SOLA Frog by Adam Handling The Black Swan at Oldstead Inver Fallow Luca The Little Chartroom Upstairs by Tom Shepherd Brat Cycene Kol Erst Parkers Arms Solo Morchella The French House Ugly Butterfly The Unruly Pig Heft The Midland Grand Dining Room Restaurant Gordon Ramsay Lumiere Crocadon Farm The Fordwich Arms Manteca Osip The Cedar Tree Grace & Savour Annwn The Clove Club Restaurant Sat Bains Chez Bruce Singburi Wilson's Hide Northcote Forest Side Lyle’s St John Restaurant 22 Lisboeta The Harwood Arms The Muddlers Club Aulis by Simon Rogan Interlude Manifest Maison François Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons Sune Smoking Goat Evelyn’s Table Trivet Etch The Grill by Tom Botoon Gymkhana The Palmerston The Quality Chop House Updown Farmhouse Planque The Seahorse Sette Camille

You can read more about the UK’s winning restaurants on Time Out here.

