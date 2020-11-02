LondonChange city
hairdressers with face mask
Photograph: Shutterstock

Will hairdressers stay open during Lockdown 2?

Guess what? No.

By
Chris Waywell
Inevitably, this is the question that everyone is asking right now. Back in Lockdown 1, hairdressers and barbers were counted as ‘non-essential’ businesses and had to close. Well, guess what? The same thing is happening this time around. Following the prime minister’s announcement that England would go into a month-long lockdown starting this Thursday November 5 at 12.01am until December 2, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will all be forced to close their doors for the duration.

This is obviously BAD NEWS. Although some people revealed themselves to have a hitherto unsuspected flair for the tonsorial arts last time around, there were a host of tragic DIY dos, full shaving, braiding, unbecoming hats and hoodie-wearing in 35C heat. Stories abounded in the more basic tabloids of guerrilla barbers, snipping and colouring in dank basements lit by flickering strip lights and being paid in Marmite and potatoes.

Hairdressers in England reopened on July 4, having had to shut for three months. The intention is that Lockdown 2.0 will slow the currently spiralling R number and affected businesses will be able to open again before Christmas, so you won’t have to go to the appalling socially distanced office party looking like an absolute fright. Mobile hairdressers will also not be allowed to work, either indoors or outside. So basically, try and get a sneaky late booking before Thursday, trust your barnet to the hands of your dearly beloved, or just grow your winter coat. Like an elk.

More details on what Lockdown 2 means for London.

Four great initiatives to get behind right now. 

