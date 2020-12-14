What would Tier 3 before Christmas mean for London?

Londoners are being warned that the capital could soon face Tier 3 restrictions like in other parts of England – and sooner than expected. With a rising infection rate – plus an increase in cases across London’s boroughs – the capital is now on a par or ahead of other regions across the country that are already living under Tier 3 rules.

And although current tier measures in England are due for review just over a week before Christmas, on Wednesday December 16, the BBC is now reporting that London could move up to a new level of restrictions as soon as today (Monday December 14).

Under Tier 3, the capital would be on ‘very high alert’, and would see the closure of restaurants, bars and pubs in the run-up to Christmas. While takeaways would still be an option, many hospitality venues have warned that closure in the busy Christmas period could spell the end for their businesses altogether.

Indoor entertainment venues like theatres and cinemas would also have to shut, and inter-household interactions would be restricted to outdoor, public spaces.

Gyms and hair salons would remain open for visitors under Tier 3. And good news for your Christmas shopping, so would non-essential retail venues (and Christmas markets!). But all in all, it would be a very strange Christmas period for the capital if Tier 3 were triggered.

Tier measures are reviewed every 14 days, which would mean that London would remain under new rules almost certainly over the duration of the Christmas period – and potentially for New Year’s Eve, too.

What are the current Tier 2 rules in London?

For now, do some safe outdoor socialising at these cosy outdoor terraces for drinking and dining.