London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Olympic Park, Stratford
Photograph: BBA Photography / Shutterstock.com

Will London host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

The capital is apparently ‘standing ready’ to host after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out

Written by
Olivia Kelly
Advertising

Since their conception, the Commonwealth Games have only been cancelled once, during the World War II. But last week the Games were threatened again, thanks to the Australian state of Victoria suddenly withdrawing from hosting the 2026 edition. Victoria pulled out of the Games due to ballooning costs, which apparently were projected to increase to $4 billion. 

Fortunately, however, the 2026 Commonwealth Games may well still go ahead – and they might take place in London. That’s right, just two years after Birmingham hosted the Games, they might be on their way back to the UK

And that might not be such a bad idea. Thanks to the 2012 Olympics, London has plenty of existing sports infrastructure, plus other parts of the UK are apparently up for hosting certain events. A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told the BBC that the city ‘stands ready to support if required’. 

The estimated cost of the 12-day games is unclear, with projections from various sources ranging from £500 million to £3.5 billion. It’s worth noting, however, that West Midlands mayor Andy Street said that the Birmingham Games brought in much more money than was spent on them. 

The final say in the matter would ultimately be down to the government. Unlike most other international sporting events, the Commonwealth Games rely heavily on government funding as opposed to sponsorship. PM Rishi Sunak seems sceptical about the prospect of London hosting, but as the ‘sporting capital of the world’ (in the Mayor of London’s spokesperson’s words) it could well be a possibility.

Listen to ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, Time Out’s brilliant new podcast.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.