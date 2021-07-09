Will we get an extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020?

Bank holidays. They are good. A little treat that makes existing within a capitalist system feel slightly less futile. And now there are rumours that we could get a bonus one.

On Sunday our beautiful football boys head to Wembley to play against Italy in the final of Euro 2020. If they win? Alongside even more celebration (and honking) on the streets of London than there was after the team’s semi against Denmark on Wednesday, we could become the proud owners of a whole extra day off work.

This is what Boris Johnson hinted at earlier in the week. When asked whether he’d declare Monday a bank holiday if England brought the trophy home on Sunday night, he said: ‘I think that would be tempting fate; let’s see what happens.’ Meanwhile, when asked if bosses should give staff the day off if England win, he said: ‘We would want businesses who feel able to consider it if they can, but we recognise it will vary depending on the business and company.’

His comments were followed up with more statements and whispers. A spokesperson for the government said: ‘I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.’ Meanwhile Downing Street sources have said that, while Sunday night is too late notice to declare a bank holiday on the subsequent Monday, they are considering other days instead.

