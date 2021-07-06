You’ll be able to stay in the boozer until the bitter end

In a crowd-pleasing move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson today pledged to extend Sunday’s pub opening hours by 45 minutes so that punters watching the Euros final (and, hopefully, England’s inclusion in said final) wouldn’t find themselves slung out on their ear amid cries of ‘Don’t you people have homes to go to?’ just as Harry Kane steps up to take a vital spot kick.

The move is deemed necessary as Sunday pub hours would normally see things wrapping up at 10.30pm, which could easily be before the end of the game, what with extra time, penalties etc etc. The extension – which will go before parliament today as an emergency piece of legislation – would mean that pubs could stay open until 11.15pm.

According to the Sun, a spokesperson from No 10 is quoted as saying ‘As the entire nation comes together to enjoy the Euros final on Sunday, we’re putting extra time on licences so fans can watch the whole game without fear of being kicked out before it’s over.’

Despite this boozy bounty, Boris is urging restraint, suggesting that England supporters are ‘enthusiastic’ but ‘responsible’. Which they almost certainly will be, whatever the result.

Still, even if you hate football, it’s another 45 mins (or half a match) down the boozer. On a school night.

