London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
England fans in a pub
Image: Shutterstock

Boris to extend pub opening hours by 45 mins for Sunday’s Euros final

You’ll be able to stay in the boozer until the bitter end

By
Chris Waywell
Advertising

In a crowd-pleasing move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson today pledged to extend Sunday’s pub opening hours by 45 minutes so that punters watching the Euros final (and, hopefully, England’s inclusion in said final) wouldn’t find themselves slung out on their ear amid cries of ‘Don’t you people have homes to go to?’ just as Harry Kane steps up to take a vital spot kick.

The move is deemed necessary as Sunday pub hours would normally see things wrapping up at 10.30pm, which could easily be before the end of the game, what with extra time, penalties etc etc. The extension – which will go before parliament today as an emergency piece of legislation – would mean that pubs could stay open until 11.15pm.

According to the Sun, a spokesperson from No 10 is quoted as saying ‘As the entire nation comes together to enjoy the Euros final on Sunday, we’re putting extra time on licences so fans can watch the whole game without fear of being kicked out before it’s over.’

Despite this boozy bounty, Boris is urging restraint, suggesting that England supporters are ‘enthusiastic’ but ‘responsible’. Which they almost certainly will be, whatever the result.

Still, even if you hate football, it’s another 45 mins (or half a match) down the boozer. On a school night.

Watch the final in the Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square.

Getting jabbed this week? You could be on the way to Wembley.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.