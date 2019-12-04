Windsor Castle has a super snazzy Christmas tree

It’s December! Finally, it’s acceptable to pull that Christmas tree from the attic and start dishing out the decorations.

At least that’s what the Queen thinks. In fact, she’s feeling so festive she’s put up her decs in Windsor Castle, and they’re really quite understated.

Photograph: Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

Ho ho ho, of course they’re not - they’re OTT as per. The first is in the Crimson Drawing Room, just a cheeky 15-footer, which just about manages to stand out among the ornate gold cornices and gigantic chandeliers with its fairy lights, oversized baubles and shiny red stars. Fancy.

And if that’s putting your humble sapling to shame, then don’t even look at her second tree.

Yep, a second tree. The 20ft Nordmann Fir is in the castle’s St George’s Hall, and it’s topped with an angel which could be the same size as Her Maj herself.

Photograph: Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

Impressive. But hey, don’t get green with envy. Liz II is good at sharing, so you can go and see the festive bushes at the Christmas at Windsor Castle events, which run until January 5. Find out more here.

