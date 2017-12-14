London’s loveliest Christmas tree displays
Christmas lights aren’t the only thing sparkling in London this winter, there are some pretty fabulous pines popping up too
London is all dressed up for Christmas, with festive lights hanging on almost every street. But that's not the only thing to gawp at this time of year. Get in the festive spirit by gazing at these lovely firs and pines. Here's our pick of London's best Christmas trees in 2017.
The loveliest Christmas trees in London
St Pancras International Flower Tree
The concourse at St Pancras International is looking bloomin’ lovely right now, thanks to the station’s immense Christmas tree covered in thousands of flowers. Designed by luxury florist Moyses Stevens, it took 15,000 blossoms and 1,151 man-hours to create the huge 47ft floral fir. Its eye-popping branches are bedecked with pretty petals, including roses, hydrangeas, anemones and orchids in red, pink and purple hues.
Granary Square Christmas Tree
Granary Square is renowned for giving Londoners an eye-popping, alternative Christmas tree to ogle at each December (it's next to Central St Martins after all). This year's no different. ‘Does the Iterative Fit’ is 2017’s fabulous fir and it’s as colourful and kaleidoscopic as they come. The artwork by Joanne Tatham and Tom O’Sullivan is a marvelous medlay of shapes, colours and lights. Plus, it's got an alt Christmas soundtrack. No 'Mistletoe and Wine' here, thank you!
The Singing Tree
As always, the V&A has gone for an abstract approach with its annual Christmas fir, setting up a ‘polyphonic poem sculpture’ of a tree. Conceived by Es Devlin, famous for designing light sculptures at Beyoncé’s live shows, the tree is a digital projection created by festive words contributed by the public, which it turns into an audiovisual carol. You can add to the tree when you visit or by submitting suggestions online – bear in mind that ‘Treey McTreeface’ might not make the cut.
The Norwegian fir in Trafalgar Square
The kind people of Norway have been giving London a carefully selected (not to mention massive) Christmas tree since 1947 as a thank you for Britain’s support during World War Two. The chosen tree has to meet strict criteria: it must have evenly set branches, a perfect cone shape and a vibrant green colour. Only one in 20 trees is in with a chance of making it to Trafalgar Square. This year’s lucky bit of Norwegian wood is 69ft tall and 70 years old. See it all lit up as it fulfils its Christmas destiny.
Fortnum & Mason Christmas Tree at Somerset House
The gorgeous courtyard at Somerset House is home to Skate, probably London's classiest outdoor ice rink. A 40ft tree decorated with baubles and mini Fortnum & Mason hampers takes pride of place between the entrance and the ice and can be admired by visitors and skaters alike.
Christmas Giving Tree at Devonshire Square
Give a little this Christmas by paying a visit to Devonshire Square’s festive fir. This year. it’s teamed up with homeless charity the Connection and is forgoing tinsel and baubles for crimson paper hearts. Each one contains a handwritten wish from someone in need. Visitors can read the messages and pledge to make them come true by writing ‘honoured’ on their chosen one. All the honoured gifts will be delivered to the Connection Charity Centre on Christmas Day.
Claridge’s Christmas Tree
You'll remember the Tate Britain caused quite a stir with their upside down Christmas tree last year. Now Claridge’s have got in on the topsy-turvy act with an inverted fir designed by the one-and-only Karl Lagerfeld. In true couture style, it's as glitzy and glam as they come with silver-sprayed roots and silver decorations. Inspired by the King of fashion’s childhood memories, the centrepiece of the installation is a sixteen foot spruce with a glittering, mirror-encrusted star.
Sanderson Christmas Tree
From adult ball pits to giant swings to retro sweet cocktails, 2017 has been all about the kidult. The Sanderson Hotel appear to be paying homage to this juvenile fad with none other than a Christmas tree made from plasticine figures from 'Alice in Wonderland'. The psychedelic putty tree is the work of set designer and artist Gary Card, who’s also added squidgy Christmas cartoon characters to the mix.
The Connaught Christmas Tree
Fresh from her marriage to a rock, Tracey Emin has written a love poem for the Connaught’s Christmas tree and emblazoned it on the boughs in zinging, purple neon. This is one wonderfully sentimental spruce: the poem's last lines read ‘Your smile/The Greatest Gift of All’ and the angel on top is dedicated to her late mum, Pam.
Marie Curie Memory Tree, South Bank
The South Bank has another attraction this winter in the shape of a shiny new Christmas tree, but it’s not your average spruce. This 23ft fir is driven by festive memories: its ‘memory-powered’ lights get more twinkly with every Christmas story shared by the public on social media with the hashtag #LightUpXmas. The clever conifer comes courtesy of Marie Curie, and celebrates all the hard work their nurses do at this time of year (and all year round) to support people with terminal illnesses and their families.
The Royal Exchange Christmas Tree
The Royal Exchange comes up trumps at Christmas, dishing out Yuletide glamour in the City with their fabulous festive displays. This year’s majestic 25ft tree has been donated and curated by Danish design house Georg Jenson. Gawp at the hundreds of gold and silver baubles dotted over the pine, and the fabulous giant star on top, all specially made by the master silversmiths.
Leadenhall Market Christmas Tree
You may recognise this picturesque covered arcade as Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films. Now it’s been laced with even more magic thanks to its bewitchingly beautiful collection of Christmas decorations. Alongside 15,000 lights strung above the cobbled shopping streets and 40 mini firs pointing at the gilded vaulted ceiling, is a grand 20ft tree sporting proudly traditional ornaments. It’s a delicious treat for the eyes.
Evergreen
Shoreditch’s swanky Ace Hotel has unveiled their lobby Christmas tree for this year. Well, kind of. It’s not exactly a tree, but a video of a tree. ‘Evergreen’ has been made by Icelandic photographer and film-maker Sebastian Ziegler and tells the story of an Icelandic Spruce. It’s also an immersive experience with pine, fern and crab apple scents drifting through the space.
