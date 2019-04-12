Wisteria hysteria is still rife in London and here's the evidence

Every year, around this time, Instagram is awash with wisteria covered buildings, shops and restaurants.

From wads of fake flowers pinned to café facades, to stunning examples of wild blooms in London's parks and gardens, no mauve bud is safe from the prying lens of a smartphone camera.

Whilst we're as hypnotised by those tumbling blossoms as you are, we urge you not to trespass for the perfect shot of a Notting Hill doorway. Not only could you trip on a dislodged Victorian floor tile, you're likely to be reprimanded by the police for loitering on private property.

Despite our concerns, here's a roundup of your best snaps of the purple stuff:

Wisteria hysteria 💐 A post shared by jasmine mcrae (@jazmcrae) on Mar 6, 2019 at 5:06am PST

London in bloom at its best! A post shared by Chelsea Cloisters (@chelsea_cloisters) on Apr 12, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

Undeterred and still on the hunt for spring blooms? Eyeball them at one of these London locations.