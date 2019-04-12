Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Wisteria hysteria is still rife in London and here's the evidence
Wisteria hysteria is still rife in London and here's the evidence

By Samantha Willis Posted: Friday April 12 2019, 6:27pm

Every year, around this time, Instagram is awash with wisteria covered buildings, shops and restaurants.

From wads of fake flowers pinned to café facades, to stunning examples of wild blooms in London's parks and gardens, no mauve bud is safe from the prying lens of a smartphone camera.

Whilst we're as hypnotised by those tumbling blossoms as you are, we urge you not to trespass for the perfect shot of a Notting Hill doorway. Not only could you trip on a dislodged Victorian floor tile, you're likely to be reprimanded by the police for loitering on private property.

Despite our concerns, here's a roundup of your best snaps of the purple stuff: 

Waiting for wisteria 🖤 . Currently on wisteria watch waiting for these beauties to start blooming again in London. I have so much love and gratitude for this house and (that amazing wisteria) that helped launch my account 2 years ago!

A post shared by Bei Na Wei (@bei.bei.wei)

 

Wisteria hysteria 💐

A post shared by jasmine mcrae (@jazmcrae)

 

#camden #camdenparkhouse #wysteria #symmetry #spring

A post shared by Pam Bakarich (@isea_icher)

 

What do you like more - the wisteria or the cakes? 🤔 #thisislondon @aubaineuk

A post shared by Meandering Macaron (@meanderingmacaron)

 

 

 

London in bloom at its best!

A post shared by Chelsea Cloisters (@chelsea_cloisters)

Undeterred and still on the hunt for spring blooms? Eyeball them at one of these London locations. 

