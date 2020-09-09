There are all sorts of reasons you might choose to go to Sicily: the gelato, the beaches, the volcanic mountains… not to mention the fact that the Italian island now says it will cover a third of visitors’ hotel expenses, as it looks to reboot its tourism industry over the coming months.

And if you’re tempted by a slice of la vita siciliana, here’s yet another reason to fast-track the island to the top of your holiday hit list: budget airline Wizz Air just has announced a new route from the UK to Sicily, with flights starting from just £17.99 each way.

The low-cost carrier will begin flying from London Luton to the island’s second city of Catania from October 22. It forms part of a wider UK expansion for the Budapest-based airline: a base is being set up at London Gatwick, while new routes to Alicante and Malaga in Spain, Faro in Portugal and Larnaca in Cyprus will also run from October.

Italy is yet to be added to the UK’s fast-expanding ‘quarantine list’, so these super-cheap flights make a mid-autumn getaway to Sicily sound very appealing right now. Here’s to the island keeping its rates nice and low.

