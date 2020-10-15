Woof down a chocolate dog at Mayfair’s newest patisserie

Go on, treat yourself to a sweet little pup

It’s a dog’s life: wake up, reply to emails, go on a Zoom call (or several), more emails and then – if you’re lucky – snatch a bite to eat in Soho (with a member of your household, of course) before heading back to your five-metre-square flat. If only you could return to the wagging tail of a fluffy little buddy, but given the circumstances, most Londoners can only dream of owning a pet.

But now you have the option of adopting a dog of the chocolate variety on your way back from central London. Pros: they don’t poop, smell bad, amass huge vet bills or rip up the furniture. Cons: there are none... apart from maybe a few negligible centimetres on the waistline.

We’re talking about the Connaught Hound, a new confectionary item from the Connaught Hotel in Mayfair, modelled on the hotel’s crest. It’s a pooch-shaped chocolate hazelnut cake and it’ll set you back £14 to eat in or £12 to take away. Although we Time Outers haven’t yet tasted it, we’re pretty sure it’s worth that based on looks alone.

It comes from Mount Street’s newest addition, The Connaught Patisserie, where pastry chefs also serve up a menu of ten seasonal delicacies, including apple tatin, a yuzu and honeycomb éclair, mango, passion fruit and coconut mousse cake, and a chocolate tonka tart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Connaught (@theconnaught) on Oct 12, 2020 at 1:57am PDT

If the choccy dog isn’t enough of an Instagrammable treat for you, the patisserie’s pink décor certainly will be. It’s the creation of Ab Rogers Design and features rose-coloured walls and floors and pastel-hued furniture. Even the marble counter is pretty as a picture.

You’d be barking mad not to schedule a visit!

Connaught Patisserie is at The Connaught, Carlos Place, W1K 2AL. Find out more here.

