Check out the view from the top of the City’s newest skyscraper, now London’s second-highest building

Some of your bigger plans for 2020 might have been put on hold, but work on one of London’s tallest buildings was finally completed. Structural work on 22 Bishopsgate has come to a close making the skyscraper the highest in the City of London – at 278 metres tall. Above is a picture taken from the the crane used for the project, from which you can spy Europe’s tallest building The Shard, off in the cloudy distance – the only building in London taller than this new addition.

Twice the amount of steel used on the Eiffel Tower created the frame for a building that’s being described as ‘Europe’s first vertical village’ by Multiplex, the contractor for 22 Bishopsgate. But it’s going to primarily function as office space (remember those?); 1,275m sq ft will be dedicated to workspace within.

Slightly more exciting features include a gym with a climbing window 125m above ground, a cycle park with 1,700 spaces, a food market, and what will soon be London’s highest free public viewing gallery.

22 Bishopsgate, also known as TwentyTwo, was designed by PLP Architecture – who also drew up the plans for Victoria’s prism-like Nova Building – and work began on the building in 2017. But it takes over the site of what was to be The Pinnacle, a project that began life in 2008, but was abandoned due to the last recession. It’s good to see some lofty ambitions unlocked in London, despite the year’s challenges.

