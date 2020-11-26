A brand new winter rooftop bar is coming to London Bridge

Struggling to get into the Christmas spirit? Here’s some news guaranteed to warm your cockles. London Bridge is getting a brand new winter-ready rooftop bar with 360° panoramic views of the city, warming food from Borough Market and – get this – bottomless fondue.

Sat on top of a six-storey office block just two minutes’ walk from London Bridge rail station, alfresco bar Winter Heights will be draped with twinkling fairy lights and dotted with 12-foot Christmas trees for the festive season. Not enough sparkle for you? While visitors will have superb views of London landmarks like the Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral, after dark they’ll be positively lit up by the bright lights of the big city, with ringside seats for The Shard and London Eye – both of which will be illuminated for Christmas.

To keep you toasty up there, the bar will be dishing up steaming hot cocktails, which you can soak up with tasty treats from neighbouring Borough Market, including bottomless fondue from Drunk Cheese and hotdogs made with meat from artisan butcher Ginger Pig. Or, you can always shuffle in your seat to the live DJs if things get chilly.

Photograph: Winter Heights

Socially distanced, heated tables are bookable in advance for groups of up to six, and it’ll be open every day in December (apart from Christmas Day) so you’ll be able to make up for lost time with your mates after lockdown, fingers crossed. Oh, and bottomless fondue. Just saying.

Winter Heights is open from Tue Dec 8, daily, noon-11pm. Tickets £17.50-£25 per person include entry and a meal of Hot Cheese Fondue, Ginger Pig Hot Dog or BBQ’d Halloumi Hot Dog. Tickets go on sale from Thu Nov 26, visit here.

