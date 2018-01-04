World Gin Day expands to a four-day festival in London

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already started the countdown to World Gin Day – since 2009 the day dedicated to the spirit du jour has been celebrated around the world on the second Saturday of June (which means it falls on Sat Jun 9 in 2018). But not content with one day of gin-based partying, organisers of World Gin Day in London have decided to make it into a four-day festival of all things juniper for 2018.



World Gin Day London festivities will run from Thu Jun 7 to Sun Jun 10, with over 75 bars across the capital serving bespoke gin drinks for £6 to those who purchase a £10 festival pass. Throughout the long weekend of ginny celebrations you can also expect to see gin-tinged pop-ups and a whole load of guided gin tours around the city whose thirst for the spirit never ceases.

World Gin Day takes place in various London locations, Jun 7-10. Find out more and purchase a pass at DrinkUp.London.

