World Pasta Day 2024: Where to get free pasta and cheap deals in London this Friday

World Pasta Day is this Friday! Not only is World Pasta Day an actual real-life thing but it’s officially happening tomorrow (October 25). And plenty of places in London are marking the occasion with free (or cheaper than usual) pasta.

If you’re a sucker for free (or affordable) grub, there’s plenty of that going around on World Pasta Day. From individual restaurants to nationwide chains, several places will be offering everything from packeted pasta giveaways to bottomless deals.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best things happening in London for World Pasta Day 2024.

The best deals in London for World Pasta Day 2024

Pasta Evangelists

PE is giving out 200 free portions of pasta at 25 locations across the UK between 3pm and 4pm on a first-come, first-served basis. London giveaway spots include Boxpark Shoreditch, Camden, Chiswick, Clapham, Farringdon, Greenwich, Richmond and Wembley. Find a full list of participating London Pasta Evangelists locations here.

Emilia’s

Emilia’s Crafted Pasta is giving away 5,000 packets of pasta crafted in Italy. These will be given out outside tube stations, and you can find out which ones on the brand’s Instagram here.

Additionally, anyone dining in at Emilia’s four London restos (Baker Street, St. Katharine Dock, Aldgate and Canary Wharf) and ordering pasta will receive a goodie bag.

Dez Amore

The new Chelsea Italian bistro will be offering bottomless pasta from just £13.50 all weekend (October 25-27). Book on Eventbrite here.

Berto Pasta

All week (Oct 18-25), Islington restaurant Berto will be offering 50 percent off all pasta its new menu.

Officina 00 Old Street

All guests dining on October 25 will receive a gifted packet of pasta.

