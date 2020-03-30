Yard Sale Pizza is crowdfunding to send free pizzas to London’s NHS workers

There isn’t a lot we can be certain about at the moment, but there are two things that we know for sure: 1) we love our NHS and, 2) we love pizza. We’re particularly big fans of Yard Sale Pizza, who’ve been doing their best to keep their local NHS staff fed during these difficult times.

Over the past few weeks, they’ve been doing regular pizza drops to local hospitals including Homerton, Whipps Cross and The Royal London Hospital. On Friday March 27, they launched a crowdfunding campaign where you can buy meals for NHS workers – £10 feeds seven workers, £20 feeds 14 and £50 will feed a whopping 36.

The campaign has already raised £10,000 and they’re hoping to be able to feed 5,000 NHS staff in the coming weeks. All donations will go directly to fund these much-needed and much-deserved meals for frontline workers. Donate here if you can – and maybe order a pizza or upgrade your self-isolation wardrobe with some great merch while you’re at it. The Jessie Ware T-shirt is a winner.

