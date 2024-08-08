Yinka Ilori is taking over Piccadilly Circus with another colourful installation

British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary artist Yinka Ilori MBE has been on a one-man mission to make London more colourful for years. And now, he’s turning his joyful attention to Piccadilly Circus.

More specifically, he’s placing two sculptures of galloping winged horses – inspired by the Greek myth of Pegasus – atop massive curving plinths around Piccadill Circus’s huge fountain, which also features the figure of Anteros. The plinths themselves will be emblazoned with positive affirmations, and the whole work is intended to symbolise the power of imagination and ‘encourages West End visitors to believe in their ability to make the impossible possible.’

Anteros, the Greek figure depicted at the top of the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain around which Ilori’s sculpture is placed, is the god of requited love (and the brother of Eros), which means he’s also the avenger of UNrequited love. So let’s hope those horses are open to the idea of a relationship or there’s going to be trouble.

The installation will be on view for just five days, so don’t say nay to heading into town to see Ilori’s latest artwork, say neigh instead.



‘Good Things Come to Those That Wait’ opens to the public Aug 20-25. More details here.

