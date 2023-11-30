Ynyshir, the UK’s best restaurant, is coming to London

You’ll be able to order food from the double Michelin-starred Welsh fine-dining spot next for £200

This summer Ynyshir scored the title of the UK’s best restaurant at the National Restaurant Awards 2023. Which is great for them, but not so good for us people in London – because it’s in Wales.

Excellent news now reaches us which doesn’t involve a six-hour drive – you’ll be able to get food prepared by this two Michelin starred joint this December in our fine capital. It’s a Christmas miracle.

Ynyshir’s head chef Gareth Ward has created a ten course tasting menu for two, which includes lobster claw and tail satay, BBQ black cod with N25 caviar, A5 wagyu beef, and slow cooked Welsh lamb neck with cherry BBQ sauce. And you can enjoy it all from the comfort of our own home too, as the menu won't be available in a restaurant, but rather via Uber Eats. Customers in London will be able to order the menu for £200, on December 6-8. If you’re feeling flash you can tag on a wine pairing for £50.

It’s a little less than you can expect from Ynyshir’s own 30+ course tasting menu, but should give you a pretty decent flavour of one of the greatest dining rooms in the world.

‘This is a mega exciting project, it’s quite different to what we usually do and something unique for us to pull off,’ says Gareth Ward, who has run the restaurant since 2013. ‘We have created a flavour driven menu using the best ingredients, a load of filthy good food that you cannot get anywhere else. Here’s your chance to get signature Ynyshir dishes delivered right to your door in London.’

The full Ynyshir menu

Duck Leg Rillette Sando - Duck Liver - Miso Cured Egg Yolk

Hot and Sour Crab Soup - Deep Fried Bun

BBQ Lobster Claw and Tail - Satay

BBQ Black Cod - N25 Caviar

Chicken Katsu - Carrot Slaw - Sushi Rice

Charsiu Pork Ribs

Slow Cooked Welsh Lamb Neck - Cherry BBQ Sauce

A5 Ribeye - Black Bean

White Chocolate - Black Bean

Difference Coffee Blue Mountain - Tiramisu

The £50 wine pairing

Tsuki No Kastura

VS&B Kabinett Riesling

Paserene Chardonnay

10yr Kopke White Port

Palacios Gratallops Priorat

Lingua Franca Avni

BN Syrah

Hakutsuru Umeshu

NUS Vin Dolce Grenache

